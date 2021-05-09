Police issue warning after black bear spotted in Plainville

PLAINVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are telling residents to be careful after a bear was seen in Plainville Saturday night.

Officers responding to reports of an animal at the Plainville Water Department found a black bear eating from a birdfeeder, police said. Officers called the state department of wildlife but the bear ran into the woods.

Officials said residents who see bears should not approach them and instead call police at 508-809-5555.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)