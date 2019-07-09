Police issue warning after car bursts into flames during gender reveal burnout

(WHDH) — Authorities are warning soon-to-be parents after a car burst into flames during a prolonged gender reveal burnout.

Video released Tuesday by the Queensland Police Service in Australia shows a man’s car emitting blue smoke while doing a burnout in front of cheering onlookers to reveal the gender of his friend’s baby boy.

The car then suddenly exploded, prompting police to warn against those who may be considering a similar stunt.

The incident happened in April but police reportedly felt compelled to publish the video as a safety warning.

Police say the 29-year-old driver was charged with operating a motor vehicle to endanger.

