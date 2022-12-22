BOSTON (WHDH) - Credit card skimming devices were found on point-of-sale card readers at 7-Elevel stores on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston and Cambridge Street in Allston on Tuesday, officials said.

This particular overlay device, identified as Ingenico ISC Touch 250, can be readily identified due to the extended keypad area below the “0”.

Based on information obtained, additional skimming devices are likely to be discovered in Boston and surrounding communities. These skimmers are capturing both card and pin numbers, resulting in cloned cards being produced and cash withdrawals from victim accounts.

The Boston Police Department is working with our federal partners in the recovery and processing of devices and the identification of possible suspects.

