HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are urging drivers to pay attention to the road after a car pulled out in front of a police cruiser with emergency lights on, causing a crash.

The cruiser’s dashcam captured the moment when the cruiser slammed into the side of the car that allegedly disregarded a stop sign.

There were no reported injuries.

No additional information has been released.

