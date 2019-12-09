Police issue warning after man posing as EMT walks into house in Pepperell

PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Pepperell police are warning the public after a man claiming to be an EMT attempted to conduct a well-being check at a house over the weekend, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of suspicious activity about 10:45 p.m. Saturday spoke with a homeowner who said a man wearing emergency medical apparel and claiming to be an EMT from Ayer-Shirley had just walked into the house and said he was there to conduct a well-being check on a resident, according to Pepperell police.

When the residents questioned him, they say they man became increasingly nervous and eventually left.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male who is more than 6 feet tall.

In a statement, Pepperell police said they’re urging residents to “take precautions to protect their homes from potential burglary, including the use of alarm systems and surveillance systems. Residents are also reminded to keep their doors locked at night and when they are away from home, and to never let someone into their homes who they do not know.”

