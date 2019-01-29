Police issue warning after pack of coyotes spotted in Nahant

NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Nahant are warning the public to keep an eye out for coyotes after a pack was spotted roaming through the town on Monday night.

Officers responding to multiple reports of coyote sightings on Nahant Road about 11 p.m. observed a pack of four near the Nahant Country Club, according to police.

Coyotes are said to be “very active” at this time of year.

