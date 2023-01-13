STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Sturbridge Police Officers were dispatched to the Pilot Travel Center on Friday after skimming devices were found on the diesel pumps, officials said in a Facebook post.

This is the second time this week devices were located on the gas pumps at that location and police have recovered a total of six skimming devices.

Skimming occurs when devices illegally installed on ATMs, point-of-sale (POS) terminals, or fuel pumps capture data or record cardholders’ PINs. Criminals use the data to create fake debit or credit cards and then steal from victims’ accounts.

These devices are being used more commonly by criminals to steal your information. Though they were located at only one gas station, police say residents should be on the lookout for devices like these and others at other gas stations and points of sale.

