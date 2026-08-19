DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Derry, New Hampshire, are warning the public after a woman reported she was assaulted by a man on a walking trail on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to the Robert Frost Farm Historic Site around 3:45 p.m. spoke with a woman who said she had been struck from behind with an object by a person she didn’t know, according to Derry police.

The assailant was described as a white man who was wearing gray shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Derry police at 603-432-6111.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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