BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have issued a warning following two reports of indecent assault and batteries in South Boston.

The Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit is currently investigating the two reports that occurred in the area of East Broadway Street and Dorchester Street.

The Boston Police Department encourages individuals to review the following personal safety tips.

Tips to ensure personal safety:

Be aware of your surroundings, especially at night. Keep your head up. Make quick eye contact with those around you, and try to avoid poorly lit or isolated areas when possible.

When possible, walk with friends and people you know, especially late at night.

Avoid the distractions created when talking on a cell phone or listening to an iPod/similar device. Avoid wearing earbuds or headphones in both ears.

If you believe someone is following you, change direction, cross the street, seek a populated location and call 911.

Remember descriptive information about the person following you to report to the police.

If confronted, believe in your ability to fight back and defend yourself. Creating distance and yelling words like: “fire,” “help,” or “rape” are smart ways of drawing attention and alerting people that you need help.

Keep your car keys in your hand to use as a weapon to ward off an attack.

While these tips are designed to decrease and diminish the likelihood of an attack, no victim is ever to blame for the actions of an attacker.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call detectives directly at 617-343-4400.

Community members who wish to assist with the investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1(800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

