BOSTON (WHDH) - Animal control officers are warning dog owners to keep a close eye on their pets after several high-profile incidents involving stolen pets in the Boston area.

New England Animal Control Officers are sounding the alarm about scammers who target people whose pets have gone missing. In one recent incident in Norfolk, scammers posing as an animal control officer reached out to an owner via text, prompting them to call animal control to confirm it was a real officer.

Norfolk Animal Control Officer Hillary Cohen said the incident should serve as a reminder that animal control officers will never reach out via text or ask for your personal information.

“Just think twice, if it doesn’t feel right just reach out to someone who can give you answers,” she said.

