Police: Jamaica Plain man arrested on cocaine trafficking charge

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police arrested a man who they say was in possession of cocaine during a traffic stop in Roxbury on Saturday.

Officers assisting state police in a traffic stop on Crestwood Park just before 12:30 a.m. found the suspect, Christopher Taylor, 23, of Jamaica Plain, driving a car with a revoked registration, police said.

During the traffic stop, officers learned Taylor had a suspended license and they placed him under arrest, police said.

Before the car was towed, officers allegedly recovered 82 grams of cocaine from the vehicle.

Taylor will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court for trafficking cocaine and operating a vehicle with a suspended license and suspended registration.

