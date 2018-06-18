Police: Jogger attacked, sexually assaulted during attempted kidnapping in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - A man is facing kidnapping and indecent assault charges in connection with the attempted abduction of a female jogger in Bridgewater Sunday, police said.

Police officers responded to multiple 911 calls around 7:30 a.m. reporting that a woman had just been violently attacked while jogging down Pleasant Street, Bridgewater Police Chief Christopher Delmonte said in a statement Monday.

The 37-year-old woman said she was running along the roadway when a man pulled his vehicle over in front of her, jumped out, grabbed her by both her arms and tried to pull her toward the car. The woman said she was sexually assaulted by the man as she screamed and fought him off.

After breaking free, police say the woman managed to take a picture of her attacker’s car as he fled the scene.

Authorities released surveillance video of the attempted abduction Monday.

Gordon J. Lyons, 57, of Bridgewater, was arrested a short time later after he was involved in a motor vehicle accident on the northbound side of Route 24 in West Bridgewater.

He was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he is currently being held pending his arraignment on charges including kidnapping, indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older, and assault and battery, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to call Bridgewater police at 508-697-6118.

