Police: Juvenile arrested after leading state troopers on wild chase in U-Haul van

STERLING, MASS. (WHDH) - A juvenile who led police on a high-speed chase in a U-Haul van on Friday is facing criminal charges after crashing the vehicle in Sterling, officials said.

Troopers who tried to stop the van for committing a traffic violation on Route 290 eastbound around 10 a.m. called for support when the driver refused to stop, according to state police.

The driver, whose name was not released because of his age, continued at high speeds on 290 eastbound before entering Route 190 northbound, where troopers deflated one of the van’s tires with a deflation device.

The driver crashed at the bottom of Route 12, where two males were taken into custody.

A third who fled the scene, believed to be the driver, was taken into custody on Bartlett’s Pond Way.

The two passengers were transported to Leominster Hospital with minor injuries and may also face charges.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)