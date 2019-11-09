Police: Juvenile arrested after stealing car, assaulting officer in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A juvenile is facing assault and theft charges after allegedly attacking a police officer and driving a stolen car in Worcester Saturday night, police said.

The juvenile is being charged with receiving a stolen car, failing to stop for a stop sign and driving without a license, police said.

The juvenile is also charged with assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.

