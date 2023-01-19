BOSTON (WHDH) - A juvenile was arrested and a man was hospitalized following a stabbing at the Harvard/Comm Ave Green Line station on Wednesday, according to MBTA Transit Police.

Police say a verbal altercation between the juvenile male and adult male turned physical around 12:40 p.m., and the juvenile stabbed the adult in the torso.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The incident remains under investigation and no further information has been released.

