Police: Juvenile hits elderly woman with car while driving under the influence

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A juvenile is facing OUI charges after driving into an elderly woman and seriously injuring her in Tewksbury Monday, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a person struck by a car on Regina S Drive at 2:30 p.m. were told a car drove into the opposite lane and struck a woman standing on the side of the road, police said. The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and is currently in stable condition

After an investigation the juvenile driver was charged with driving while under the influence of marijuana causing serious bodily injury, driving to endanger and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person older than 60.

