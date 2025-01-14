EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police say a juvenile was shot at 71 Robert Drive, an Avalon Apartment Complex in Easton on Tuesday.

The juvenile was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital via ambulance accompanied by a state police transport, per officials.

State police say they responded just before 3 p.m.

Neighbors say the juvenile was shot inside the apartment complex.

Residents of the apartment complex say they weren’t evacuated but saw the police cruisers.

Residents say they have not received any word from the complex at this time.

“Police are here and there’s helicopters,” said Sherree Thetonia, who lives near the scene. “I don’t feel too nervous, but like I said, it can happen in the nicest places or not. It doesn’t matter where you live, you never think that anything can happen, bad, where you live, because it can.”

Easton Police requested the Bristol County State Police Detective Unit and Crime Scene Services Section to assist.

