LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell police confirmed Thursday they identified a juvenile believed to have brandished a firearm on Wednesday, prompting a massive response from law enforcement and a lock down at UMass Lowell.

Video of a man walking near a dorm room with what looked like a gun triggered a campus lockdown, with students barricaded inside dorm rooms and lecture halls and officers swarming the campus.

Police said the firearm, which was confirmed to be “an airsoft replica weapon”, has been recovered.

“Personally my heart was beating out of my chest,” said freshman student Harlem Meade-Draves. “I didn’t know what was going on some people were crying some people were panicking.”

UMass Lowell police confirmed video recorded by a student, along with surveillance camera on a residence hall, picked up the suspect; they said no shots were fired.

“The safety of this city, and its residents and visitors, is our top priority,” Lowell police superintendent Greg Hudon said in a statement. “The extensive response of personnel and assets by this department and our law enforcement partners was a testament to that commitment. […] While the reported firearm in this case was ultimately determined to be an airsoft gun, our community can be certain that, as in this case, the Lowell Police Department will always utilize all available resources until the safety of all involved is assured.”

