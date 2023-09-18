BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Dorchester after five people were found shot Sunday night, police said.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation at the intersection of Ames and Stratton streets around 8:35 p.m. found the injured people, police said.

Three of the injured were adults and two were juveniles, police said.

One of the juvenile victims was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the rest were suffering from what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

