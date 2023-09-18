BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Dorchester after five people were found shot Sunday night, police said.
Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation at the intersection of Ames and Stratton streets around 8:35 p.m. found the injured people, police said.
Three of the injured were adults and two were juveniles, police said.
One of the juvenile victims was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the rest were suffering from what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.
No additional information was immediately available.
Anyone with information is urged to call Boston police.
