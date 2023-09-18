BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Dorchester after five people were found shot Sunday night, police said.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation at the intersection of Ames and Stratton streets around 8:35 p.m. found the injured people, police said.

Three of the injured were adults and two were juveniles, police said.

One of the juvenile victims was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the rest were suffering from what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston police.

BREAKING: At least five people have been shot in Dorchester, police say.



Officers got called to the area of Ames Street around 8:30pm.



We’re working to learn how those people are doing and if any arrests have been made. pic.twitter.com/ee7vs7bGKM — Rob Way (@RobWayTV) September 18, 2023

