Police: Juveniles arrested after pistol-whipping, robbing man in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two juveniles are facing criminal charges after police say they pistol-whipped and robbed a man in Boston late Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery in the area of Boston Street and Howell streets around 11:05 p.m. spoke with the victim who said the suspects hit him in the face with a firearm before rummaging through his pockets and fleeing the scene with stolen property, according to the Boston Police Department.

The suspects, ages 13 and 15, were later spotted leaving a nearby Dunkin’ and taken into custody, police said.

One suspect was said to be in possession of a firearm. The second suspect reportedly had a large sum of cash, a gift card, and a cellphone that belonged to the victim.

The juveniles, whose names were not released because of their age, are slated to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court on charges including armed robbery, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

