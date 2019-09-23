Police: Juveniles charged after racist, anti-Semitic graffiti found at Fort Revere in Hull

HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple juveniles have been charged in connection with an investigation into racist and anti-Semitic graffiti that was found spray-painted at Fort Revere in Hull over Labor Day weekend, officials said.

Officers responded to Fort Revere about 9:45 a.m. on Sept. 2 after visitors noticed “several disturbing acts” of anti-Semitic and racist graffiti, according to Hill Police Chief John Dunn.

Police say about 20 different messages and crude drawings were spray-painted on the walls and ground of the old fort.

Several stickers of a purple-faced woman were said to be found near the graffiti.

After seeking the public’s assistance in the case, Hull police say they received an anonymous tip from a person who saw the individuals painting and then departing the area. The tipster was able to provide investigators with images they took with their cellphone.

Investigators were then able to identify and arrest a group of juveniles who do not reside in Hull.

Police could not release additional information because the case involves juveniles.

