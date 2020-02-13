Police: Juveniles facing charges for 2 separate incidents at downtown Boston Macy’s store

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two juveniles were charged after police say both were involved in separate incidents at Macy’s in downtown Boston.

Officers responding to a call for unruly juveniles just before 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday were told that the teenagers were destroying property at Macy’s in Downtown Crossing, police said.

Police said one of the teenagers allegedly swiped a shelf of perfume onto the floor as she was escorted out of the store by an employee.

She allegedly caused $1,000 in damages and will be summonsed into Boston Juvenile Court, according to police.

She was released to her parents.

Moments later, police said they were called back to the store because a group of teenagers was causing a disturbance and damaging furniture in the basement area of the store.

The group was asked to leave, but allegedly returned to the store, causing police to respond to another disturbance 30 minutes later, police said.

Officers spotted members of the group placing ski masks over their faces, according to police.

One of the teens pulled what appeared to be a stun gun and mace from his backpack, according to police.

Officers approached the group, recovered the stun gun from the backpack, and arrested the 15-year-old male, police said.

He is being charged with unlawfully carrying a dangerous weapon and delinquent to wit, police said.

He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

