Police: Juveniles in stolen car wreak havoc in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two juveniles are facing a multitude of charges, including assault and receiving a stolen vehicle after allegedly attacking a police officer and driving a stolen car in Worcester on Saturday night, police said.

Officers attempted to pull over the two teens Saturday night when they saw them driving without headlines and the license plate of their car came back stolen, police said. The teens allegedly did not pull over and ran several red lights and stop signs.

After officers drove up behind the car at a red light, the teens put their car in reverse and slammed into the cruiser before driving off, police said. The teens allegedly hit another cruiser before hitting a parked car on Hitchcock road.

The passenger in the car allegedly fled and was later arrested, and the driver spit on an officer while being arrested, police said.

The juveniles face charges of receiving a stolen car, failing to stop for a stop sign, driving without a license, assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)