DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after three juveniles were injured in a rollover crash in Dracut Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash at Lakeview and Doyle avenues at 2:30 a.m. found a car that had rolled onto its side and a utility pole with significant damage, police said. A male juvenile with significant injuries was lying in the roadway, a female juvenile was leaning against the car and a second female juvenile was pulled from the car, police said.

The male juvenile, who is believed to be the driver, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and the female juveniles were taken to the hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. No other information was immediately released and the crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)