Police: Juveniles taking Uber attempt to rob driver in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three juveniles are facing robbery charges after they tried to rob an Uber driver while riding in his car in Boston Friday, police said

Officers on patrol on Blue Hill Avenue at 8 p.m. were approached by an Uber driver who said he was being robbed, police said. The driver allegedly said he had been driving four young men when the passenger sitting in the front seat began to feel his pockets and ask for money.

When the driver said he didn’t have any money, one of the juveniles allegedly told him to go to an ATM, but the driver drove to the officers on Blue Hill Avenue, police said. The passengers allegedly yelled at the driver to not go to the police and then got out of the car and fled on foot, where three of them were caught by police.

The three juveniles, all from Boston, were charged with attempted unarmed robbery. They are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester Juvenile District Court.

