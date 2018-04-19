Police K-9 released from hospital on same day of Sgt. Sean Gannon’s funeral

YARMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Nero, a police K-9 shot during the murder of Yarmouth Sergeant Sean Gannon, was released from the hospital Wednesday as his partner was laid to rest.

Nero underwent emergency surgery after being shot and wounded last Thursday. Nero was alongside Gannon when he was shot in the head and killed while serving a warrant at a home in Barnstable.

“At the end of one of the most emotional and saddest days, and six-day period in American and Yarmouth Police Department history, our beloved 4-legged partner K9 Nero was released from his hospital,” Yarmouth police said in a Facebook post.

Nero was taken home in his fallen partner’s cruiser. Retired Yarmouth K-9 handler Peter McClelland entered the home after Nero was shot and never left his side. staying with him in the hospital for 144 hours straight.

“We thank all of the loving and devoted employees at Cape Cod Veterinary Specialists in Dennis and Bourne who helped rescue and save this innocent animal’s life,” police said.

Nero will stay with McClelland until he is fully healed and ready to return to the Gannon family. McClelland is a close friend of the Gannon’s.

Thousands of police officers from across the country flocked to Yarmouth to attend Gannon’s funeral.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)