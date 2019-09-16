SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A state police K-9 took down a driver who fled on foot after allegedly leading troopers on a car chase from Charlestown to Somerville early Monday morning.

Two troopers, a recent graduate of the State Police Academy and his field training officer, saw the driver of a 2003 Chevy Trailblazer commit motor vehicle violations on Rutherford Avenue in Charlestown around 2:15 a.m., state police said.

The troopers, who were in one cruiser, attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver allegedly refused to stop.

The driver continued on Route 99 and then onto Route 38, where they blew a tire on a curb, according to state police.

The operator allegedly kept driving at a low speed, about 25 mph, before the car came to a stop on Route 28 at Butler Street in Somerville.

The driver and their passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot, state police said.

Troopers apprehended the passenger immediately, while the driver allegedly escaped into the local neighborhood.

Around 3:20 a.m., a state police K-9 unit located the suspect on Sidney Street in Somerville.

The trooper deployed his dog and the suspect was apprehended.

The names of the driver and passenger have not been released.

