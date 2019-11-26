PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (WHDH) — Police K-9s in California enjoyed a Thanksgiving feast during a hilarious sketch created by their handlers.

Placer County Sheriff’s Office K-9s Knox, Axel, King and Ronin sat down at the dinner table to showcase the stereotypical guests who usually show up to celebrate the holiday.

Their handlers acted as their arms as they pretended to be a dad full of boring stories, an uninterested teen browsing “Dogstagram” and the person who wasn’t invited but showed up anyways.

The video has been viewed more than 10,000 times as of Tuesday morning.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)