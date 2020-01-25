Police: K9 subdues New Hampshire man who attempted to flee during traffic stop

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is in custody after police say he attempted to flee the scene of a traffic stop and was subdued by a K9.

A state trooper responding to an erratic driver traveling north around 11 p.m. on Interstate 93 on Friday attempted to stop the vehicle, which fled the scene, according to police.

A tire deflation device was used to stop the vehicle and the driver fled on foot near the Merrimack River in the area of Sewalls Falls Road in Concord, police said.

Once the trooper spotted the suspect, identified as James Armstrong, 46, of Campton, he began to flee again and was subdued by the trooper’s K9 Casper, according to police.

Armstrong is facing several charges, including reckless conduct, resisting arrest, reckless operation, disobeying an officer and operating while a habitual offender, police said.

He is currently being held at the Merrimack County Jail.

