Police K9 suffering from incurable cancer gets final ride through favorite spots on North Shore

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Saugus police K9 suffering from incurable cancer got one final ride through the streets on the North Shore on Thursday.

A massive procession of police cruisers escorted “Bruin” on a tour that began in Peabody. It was slated to end at the VCA Wakefield Animal Hospital.

Many residents lined the streets in a show of support for the beloved veteran of the Saugus Police Department.

“Bruin loved patrolling the streets of Saugus and department personnel are honored to provide him with one final ride by his favorite spots,” the Saugus Police Patrol Union said in an Instagram post.

Sadly, Bruin’s condition worsened in recent days, according to police.

“Our beloved K9 Bruin is in far too much pain and discomfort from this aggressive disease,” the post said.

Police thanked area communities for their support and asked residents to keep Bruin in their thoughts and prayers.

