Police K9 suffering from incurable cancer gets final ride through favorite spots on North Shore

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Saugus police K9 suffering from incurable cancer got one final ride through the streets on the North Shore on Thursday.
A massive procession of police cruisers escorted “Bruin” on a tour that began in Peabody. It was slated to end at the VCA Wakefield Animal Hospital.
Many residents lined the streets in a show of support for the beloved veteran of the Saugus Police Department.
“Bruin loved patrolling the streets of Saugus and department personnel are honored to provide him with one final ride by his favorite spots,” the Saugus Police Patrol Union said in an Instagram post.
Sadly, Bruin’s condition worsened in recent days, according to police.
“Our beloved K9 Bruin is in far too much pain and discomfort from this aggressive disease,” the post said.
Police thanked area communities for their support and asked residents to keep Bruin in their thoughts and prayers.
View this post on Instagram
This is one of the hardest posts we've ever had to do, since the start of our social media. Sadly, as our followers are aware, K9 Bruin was recently diagnosed with untreatable cancer. . . Unfortunately over the past few days, his condition has worsened. Our beloved K9 Bruin is in far too much pain and discomfort from this aggressive disease. To honor K9 Bruin, the Saugus Police Department will escort K9 Bruin throughout the #townofsaugus for his "Final Ride" Tomorrow, March 14th at 11:30 a.m. K9 Bruin will be escorted through the Town of Saugus by police personnel from Saugus and surrounding communities for his final ride. . . K9 Bruin loved patrolling the streets of Saugus and department personnel are honored to provide him with one final ride by his favorite spots. . . The final ride route will be as follows: Route 1 to Lynn Fells Parkway – Lynn Fells Parkway to Main Street (11:30 a.m.) Main Street to Vine Avenue – Vine Avenue to Essex Street (11:40 a.m.) Essex Street to Cliftondale Square – Cliftondale Square to Central Street (11:45 a.m) Central Street through Saugus Center to Elm Street – Elm Street to Saville Street (11:50 a.m.) Saville Street to Hamilton Street – Hamilton Street to Main Street (12:00 p.m) Main Street to Wakefield town line (12:10 p.m.) Main Street (Saugus) to Farm Street (Wakefield) – Farm Street to Water Street (12:15 p.m.) . . The Saugus Police Community is forever thankful for the outreach and support that you’ve shown K9 Bruin and the Fawcett Family over the past week. . . We ask that you continue to keep the Fawcett family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult road ahead. We hope to see you all out to show your support and love tomorrow. We know Bruin will love it 😢💙 . . #sauguspd #saugusma #sauguspoliceunion #sauguspoliceofficerspatrolunion #k9bruin #wehatecancer #finalride #honorservicedogs #fourleggedpartner #weloveyoubru #officerdown
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)