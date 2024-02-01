KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Kingston man is facing drug and animal cruelty charges after police say he fatally stabbed a dog on Wednesday after trying to poison it with fentanyl.

Officers responding to The Point at Kingston on 1 Kingston Collection Way around 1 p.m. found a dead 60-pound Bull-terrier mix named Brutus, and after an investigation determined Jonathan Paluzzi, 44, of Kingston, had stabbed the dog to death after failing to find anyone to take him or Euthanize him, according to police.

Investigators say Paluzzi is well-known to police.

Police also say Paluzzi tried to poison the dog with fentanyl before repeatedly stabbing it.

He was taken into custody when he returned to the apartment.



“The hideous nature of this case has the undivided attention of the assigned investigators,” police wrote in a statement. “The investigation will remain on-going to collect all relevant evidence and we will work closely with the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office to ensure the successful prosecution of the suspect in this case.”

Paluzzi was ordered held pending his arraignment Thursday in Plymouth District Court on charges of possessing a class A substance and animal cruelty.

