DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A knife fell out of a student’s pocket during a fight that broke out at a Dorchester school on Thursday.

Police were called to the John W. McCormack Middle School on Mt. Vernon Street around 1:40 p.m. and spoke to two school security specialists who told them that two students got into a fight and had to be restrained by two staff members around 10 a.m. that morning.

While the staff members were breaking up the fight, one of them hit the back of their head on a locker and split their ear open. Though it was a minor injury, the staffer drove themselves to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.

During the altercation, a knife that was in the open and locked position fell out of one of the student’s pants pockets.

Neither student has a history of violence.

The knife was confiscated and police are continuing to investigate the incident.

No charges have been filed at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)