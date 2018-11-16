Police: Knife-wielding break-in suspect assaulted homeowner with 3 kids inside Sharon home

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - A knife-wielding man broke into a home in Sharon and assaulted the homeowner with her three children inside after crashing his car in the snow Thursday night, police said.

Ricardo Francis, 39, Hyde Park, was arraigned in Stoughton District Court Friday morning to face multiple felony charges, including armed home invasion.

Sharon police received multiple 911 calls from a residence on Billings Street about a man with a knife who had broken into the home and assaulted the mother of three school-aged children just before 11:30 p.m., according to authorities.

A patrol officer responding to the scene encountered Francis in an upstairs bedroom, where he was placed into custody, police said.

The mother sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the alleged assault but her three children, who were also inside the home, remained unharmed.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Francis had run his car off the roadway in the snow and struck another vehicle that was at the end of the Billings Street home driveway before breaking into the house, according to police.

Authorities do not believe Francis and the victims are connected.

The incident remains under investigation.

