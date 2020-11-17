Police: Knife-wielding man assaulted delivery driver in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Tewksbury man is facing criminal charges after police say he forced his way inside a delivery van and used a knife to swipe at a package that was being held by the driver.

Frederick Brozonos, 57, was arraigned Tuesday on charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, motor vehicle breaking and entering, and willful and malicious destruction, according to the Tewksbury Police Department.

Officers responding to the area of Taft Road on Monday spoke with a delivery driver who said Brozonos had assaulted him and damaged a package with a knife, police said.

Brozonos was later tracked down and allegedly found to be in possession of a folding knife.

An investigation remains ongoing.

