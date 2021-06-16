WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a knife-wielding man who chased after people in a Worcester neighborhood Tuesday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a man chasing neighborhood residents with a knife in the area of Oxford Street just before 8:30 p.m. met with several people shouting and trying to tell the officers where the man with the knife went, according to Worcester police.

Police found the man, identified as Joel Perez, 37, of Worcester, behind one of the residences and took him in to custody, police said.

They reportedly observed a kitchen knife next to Perez.

After speaking with witnesses, police say they learned that Perez had left his residence holding a knife and began shouting and running at a group of people.

The crowd scattered and ran away.

Perez is slated to be arraigned on three counts of disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon — knife.

