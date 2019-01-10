Police: Knife-wielding man in ski mask robs New Hampshire toll booth

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are searching for a knife-wielding man who robbed a toll booth at the Hooksett Plaza early Monday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of an armed robbery at the plaza off of Exit 11 about 1:15 a.m. spoke with a toll attendant who said a man in a silver sedan had pulled up, got out with a knife in hand, and demanded money, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The robber allegedly ordered the attendant to load all of the money in the booth into a bag but police said the suspect fled with just a bag of coins worth about $1.

“The toll attendant advised the suspect that he had just started his shift and there was no money in the toll,” Trooper Matt Field said.

The suspect is described as white, about 6 feet tall, with blue eyes. He was said to be wearing a blue ski mask, a black coat, and jeans at the time of the robbery.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Matthew Field at 603-223-3792.

