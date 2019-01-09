Police: Knife-wielding man in ski mask robs New Hampshire toll booth

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are searching for a knife-wielding man who robbed a toll booth at the Hooksett Plaza early Monday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of an armed robbery at the plaza off of Exit 11 about 1:15 a.m. spoke with a toll attendant who said a man in a silver sedan had pulled up, got out with a knife in hand, and demanded money, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The robber allegedly ordered the attendant to load all of the money in the booth into a bag but police said the suspect fled with just a bag of coins containing an unknown amount of money.

The suspect is described as white, about 6 feet tall, with blue eyes. He was said to be wearing a blue ski mask, a black coat, and jeans at the time of the robbery.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Matthew Field at 603-223-3792.

