BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help identifying a knife-wielding man who lunged at an MBTA bus driver after he was asked to put on a mask, officials announced Friday.

When the man boarded a bus at Boston Medical Center on the evening of Feb. 4, the driver politely requested he don a mask, according to the Transit Police Department.

The bus driver reportedly told police that the suspect ignored his request and stated “shut the f*** up” before threatening to stab him.

Police say the man later pulled out a knife and lunged at the driver but no contact was made.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact Transit police at 617-222-1050.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)