WARWICK, R.I. (WHDH) - Warwick police officers shot a knife-wielding man who allegedly stabbed an officer in the torso on Friday evening, authorities said.

The 29-year-old knife-wielding man lunged at a group of patrol officers who were entering the main lobby of the Warwick Police Headquarters around 4:20 p.m. following a briefing in the community room, according to Warwick police.

The man struck one officer in the torso, police said. The officer’s bullet proof stopped the knife and he was not injured.

Four officers, including the officer who had been stabbed, allegedly fired their weapons and struck the suspect, ending the attack.

The officers then rendered medical aid and the suspect was taken to Rhode Island Hospital. He is currently in stable condition, according to Warwick police.

The incident remains under investigation by members of the Attorney General’s Office, Rhode Island State Police, and Warwick Police Department.

All officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave pending completion of an administrative review, police said.

The front lobby of the Warwick Police Department will be closed to the public until further notice.

Anyone looking to file a police report or speak with the police are asked to call 402-468-4200.

