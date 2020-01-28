Police: Knife-wielding man subdued by police in Saugus facing attempted murder charges

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A knife-wielding man who was subdued with a beanbag projectile in Saugus overnight is facing a slew of criminal charges, including two counts of attempted murder, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance on Woodbury Avenue around 9:15 p.m. found Jacob Bonia, 25, of Saugus, armed with a knife and subdued him with a beanbag when he refused to drop it, according to Saugus police.

Bonia was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

He is expected to be arraigned on charges including two counts of attempted murder, domestic assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, eight counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct.

No additional information has been made available.

