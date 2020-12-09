CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A knife-wielding man trespassing at a commercial office building complex in Cambridge threatened a security officer on Tuesday morning, police said.

Joshua Almedia, 30, was caught trespassing at Technology Square around 12:15 a.m. by a security officer, according to Cambridge police.

He allegedly returned to the same location at 7:40 a.m.

When security confronted Almedia for a second time, he said he was not going to leave and pulled a folding knife out of his pocket, police said.

He then allegedly pointed the knife at the security officer.

Responding police officers took Almedia into custody and reportedly recovered the knife.

Almedia is facing charges of trespassing and assault with a deadly weapon.

