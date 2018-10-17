Police: Knife-wielding man tried to force sex act, robbed victim after locking him in bathroom

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are facing armed robbery and kidnapping charges after police say a knife-wielding man tried to force another man to pay for sex before locking him in a bathroom and robbing his Fall River apartment early Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a robbery around 2:30 a.m. spoke with a 53-year-old man who told them that he had just been robbed at knifepoint by a man and two women who he had invited over for beers, according to the Fall River Police Department.

The male suspect, later identified as 44-year-old Jonathan Belton, allegedly ordered the victim to have sex with the women he brought over and pay him $100 for each one or he was going to stab him with a folding knife.

The victim then fled into a bathroom and was said to be locked inside by the women, one of whom was later identified as 32-year-old Kathleen Snitzer. Just as neighbor responded to the victim’s calls for help, the trio fled with a laptop, cell phone, and prescription medication, police said.

Belton and Snitzer were found in a nearby apartment following a search of the area, along with the victim’s stolen items, according to police. The two were arrested without incident.

The second woman involved in the incident has not been apprehended.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Nicholas Hoar at 508-676-8511.

An investigation is ongoing.

