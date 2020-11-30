Police: Knife-wielding man tried to rob girls at Quincy Center station

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing criminal charges after police say he tried to rob a pair of girls at knifepoint at Quincy Center station last week.

Vernard Shepard, 31, is slated to be arranged on charges including attempted armed robbery and possession of a dangerous weapon, according to the Transit Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a robbery in the busway around 7 p.m. on Saturday learned Shepard had threatened two girls with a large hunting knife and demanded money from them, police said.

Shepard was later tracked down and reportedly found to be in possession of a double-edged knife.

An investigation remains ongoing.

