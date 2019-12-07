Police: Knife-wielding man wearing fanged facemask robs NH candy store

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Salem, New Hampshire officers are investigating a robbery of a convenience store Saturday at knifepoint by a man allegedly wearing a mask with fangs, police said.

Officers responding to Pearl’s Candy and Nuts on South Broadway for reports of a robbery were told a man brandished a knife and demanded money from the clerk, taking an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. The clerk was not hurt.

A K9 officer was unable to find the suspect. The suspect was described as a white man wearing a dark-colored hoodie with white drawstrings, dark pants and dark shoes with white soles and a black facemask with white fangs.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is encouraged to call Detective Connor Nolan at 603-893-1911.

