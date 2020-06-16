Police: Knife-wielding Mass. man threatened group of youths during beach football game

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly threatened a group of youths with a knife during a football game on Onset Beach late last month, officials announced Tuesday.

Cody P. Lowe, 27, of Hanson, has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with an altercation that occurred on May 30, according to the Wareham Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a knife-wielding man on the beach around 5:45 p.m. learned Lowe had become aggressive and pulled a knife on a group of young individuals who had given him permission to play football with them, police said.

There were no reported injuries during the incident.

It’s not clear when Lowe will be called to court.

