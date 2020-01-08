BOSTON (WHDH) - A Revere man armed with a knife tried to break into the Dunkin’ inside the MBTA’s Ruggles Station by smashing a blunt object against the window early Monday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to a call from an employee who “fearfully” watched a man try to break into the fast-food restaurant found Kamil Mogielnicki, 35, with a T-shirt covering his face, according to transit police.

Mogielnicki was taken into custody for the attempted break-in.

Police say they discovered during the booking process that Mogielnicki has an arrest warrant issued out of Dorchester District Court for drug possession.

Mogielnicki allegedly had narcotics on him during his arrest but police say he did have a prescription for them.

