Police: LA man arrested after climbing tree in Boston Common following Patriots Super Bowl victory

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Los Angeles man who refused to get out of a tree in the Boston Common following the New England Patriots Super Bowl win gave officers the middle finger while drinking an alcoholic beverage, Boston police said.

Officers in the area of Tremont and Avery streets around 11:30 p.m. were monitoring revelers following the Patriots 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams when they found 21-year-old Vincent Bredice climbing a tree, according to police.

Officers asked Bredice to climb down multiple times but he allegedly kept ascending the tree after giving them the middle finger.

Bredice kicked multiple branches off as he drank an alcoholic beverage, police said.

He was eventually removed from the tree and taken into custody.

Bredice is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court to answer to the charges of malicious destruction of property, disturbing the peace and drinking in public.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)