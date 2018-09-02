Police: Labor Day weekend known for deadliest motor vehicle crashes

Police are urging motorists to use extra caution while driving this Labor Day weekend after three fatalities have already been reported from separate crashes on state highways.

A 26-year-old Scituate resident was pronounced dead on the scene after his vehicle crashed and caught fire on Route 6 West in Johnson at about 11:10 a.m. on Sunday, according to Rhode Island state police.

A 31-year-old Stoughton resident also died on Sunday morning at about 10:30 a.m. after he lost control of his motorcycle on Interstate 95 in Pawtucket. The motorcyclist was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

State police are investigating these two crashes, and have not released any new details at this time.

A third crash was reported on Saturday at about 10:45 p.m. after two motorcycles collided with an SUV on Interstate 95 North in Warwick. One motorcyclist identified as Dervi Pena, 24, of Providence, was thrown from his motorcycle and transported to Kent Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The operator of the other motorcycle, who’s identity has not been released, was transported to Kent Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a third motorcyclist crashed while trying to avoid the initial collision, and was also taken to Kent Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The Labor Day holiday weekend historically is one of the deadliest in terms of motor vehicle crashes,” Colonel Ann C. Assumpico, the superintendent of Rhode Island State Police and director of the Department of Public Safety said. “We strongly encourage motorists to use extra caution and to report anyone who may be driving in an unsafe or dangerous manner.

Additional troopers are assigned to patrol throughout the weekend.

“We are saddened to report the tragic loss of so many lives already this weekend,” Assumpico said. “We need to take care of each other to prevent further loss of life this weekend and in the future.”

