NORTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A landscaper trimming trees died Wednesday after coming into contact with high power lines in Northboro, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to the area of South Street around 9:30 a.m. learned that a landscaper was working in a bucket truck when he touched the power lines, according to Northboro Police Lt. Brian Griffin.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead. He was said to be working alongside two other tree trimmers at the time of the incident.

South Street is currently closed from Northgate to Longfellow roads, according to police. Officers and fire officials are currently at the scene.

Video from SKY7 HD showed emergency crews gathered around a bucket truck and the bucket had been blocked off with a partition.

Some neighborhood residents say they lost electricity after National Grid cut power to the area.

Drivers are being told to use alternative routes. The area is expected to be shut down for several hours.

The state medical examiner will determine the man’s official cause of death.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.

State troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting Northboro police with the investigation.

South Street between Northgate Road and Longfellow Road will remain closed as our investigation continues. Power remains out for some of our residents in this area. Thank you for your patience. — Northborough Police (@NorthboroughPD) September 8, 2021

Please avoid South Street at Garrison Circle as there is an active investigation going on. Cars are being detoured at Longfellow Road and Northgate Road. We expect this area to be shut down for several hours. — Northborough Police (@NorthboroughPD) September 8, 2021

