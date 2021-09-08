NORTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A landscaper trimming trees died Wednesday after coming into contact with high-voltage power lines in Northboro, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to the area of South Street around 9:30 a.m. learned that the landscaper was working in a bucket truck when he touched the power lines, according to the Northboro Police Department.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead after being lowered to the ground. He was said to be working alongside two other tree trimmers at the time of the incident.

South Street was closed from Northgate to Longfellow roads for several hours while investigators worked at the scene.

Video from SKY7 HD showed emergency crews gathered around a bucket truck and the bucket had been blocked off with a partition.

Some neighborhood residents say they lost electricity after National Grid was called in to cut power to the area.

The state medical examiner will determine the man’s official cause of death.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.

State troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting Northboro police with the investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)